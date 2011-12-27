Shoppers make their way past a police cordon following a fatal stabbing on Oxford Street in London December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Murder victim Seydou Diarrassouba is seen in this photograph received from the Metropolitan Police in London on December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Metropolitan Police/Handout

A forensic expert (C) takes notes at the scene of a murder on Oxford Street in London, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A police officer arranges flowers left at the scene of a murder on Oxford Street in London, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

LONDON An 18-year-old was stabbed to death in front of horrified shoppers Monday during a fight between two groups of youths on London's Oxford Street, one of Europe's busiest retail districts which was packed with thousands of bargain hunters.

Police said they had arrested about 10 people over the fatal attack at 1:45 p.m. British time that led to the closure of parts of the capital's main shopping thoroughfare, popular with Londoners and visitors alike.

The day after Christmas Day is traditionally one of the busiest of the year on Oxford Street, with retailers starting their post-Christmas sales.

Later Monday at about 6:00 p.m. British time a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the leg near Oxford Circus, one of Oxford Street's main junctions. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening and added it was too early to say if the two incidents were linked.

Officers arrested three men in relation to the second stabbing.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Matthew Jones)