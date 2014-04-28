LONDON British police have arrested a 15-year-old schoolboy after a female teacher was fatally stabbed at a school in northern England on Monday.

West Yorkshire police said they were contacted shortly before noon after an ambulance crew attended a stabbing at the senior school, Corpus Christi Catholic College, in Leeds, 175 miles (280 km) north of London.

A female teacher was taken to hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Detective Superintendent Simon Beldon said a 15-year-old male pupil was arrested in connection with the incident and was being held in custody.

"We would like to reassure people that this has been an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to pupils or staff at the school," Beldon said in a statement.

The incident comes a week after British media reported that 1,000 schoolchildren were caught with lethal weapons such as guns, knives, axes and hammers between 2011 and 2013.

(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)