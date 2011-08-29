LONDON Crossrail, Europe's largest infrastructure project, has delayed the award of a contract to build 60 train carriages, potentially increasing the chance that the deal will go to a U.K. company, the Guardian reported on Monday.

Crossrail said the primary reason for delaying the 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) contract to 2014 from 2013 was to save costs, but as a consequence of the delay the tender will include recommendations from a U.K. government review into public procurement.

The review was announced in the wake of a controversial decision in June to award a consortium led by Germany's Siemens a contract to build 1,200 train carriages for London's Thameslink commuter line service.

Canada's Bombardier - the only remaining train builder in Britain - said in July that it was cutting 1,400 jobs at its plant in Derby, central England, after it lost out on the Thameslink deal.

A spokesman for Crossrail said it expected to make an announcement on Wednesday morning.

