LONDON A new 50-pound bank note featuring two pioneers of Britain's Industrial Revolution will be introduced on November 2, the Bank of England said on Friday.

The note will feature British business partners Matthew Boulton, an entrepreneur, and James Watt, an engineer, the duo behind the development of the steam engine in the 18th century.

"We are very pleased to announce the imminent launch of the new 50 pounds, which will incorporate new and enhanced security features to prevent counterfeiting," said the head of the BoE's Notes Division, Victoria Cleland.

It will be the first time two portraits have appeared together on the back of a BoE banknote.

The pair developed the steam engine for use in the cotton spinning industry in 1774, and by 1800 demand for it was worldwide.

Along with developing the steam engine, Watt gave his name to the metric unit of power as well as inventing the term "horsepower".

The Boulton and Watt note will replace the current 50 pound note featuring Sir John Houblon, the first Governor of the BoE.

(Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Steve Addison)