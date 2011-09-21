LONDON Holidaymakers are paying too much for foreign currency, according to a consumer watchdog on Wednesday.

Consumer Focus said that converting 500 pounds into euros could cost between 10 and 30 pounds for the same service depending on where the transaction was made.

Other areas of concern included charges for buying currency abroad with a card and hidden mark-ups that make marketing phrases such as "zero percent commission" misleading.

Consumer Focus has lodged a formal complaint with the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) which has 90 days to respond.

"A cocktail of confusing charges and poor transparency means collectively we are losing out in a big way," said Mike O'Conner, chief executive of Consumer Focus.

It is calling for a simplification of charging structures for using cards overseas, cash withdrawal fees for UK transactions to reflect the costs of processing, and clearer explanations of exchange rates after all fees are added.

The OFT said it would consider the issues raised "in order to establish whether or not any feature in the relevant market is, or appears to be, significantly harming the interests of consumers."

Melanie Johnson, who chairs the UK Cards Association said: "The Consumer Focus super-complaint covers a broad spectrum of issues -- not at all related to cards by any means. We will now be going through their report in some detail to check the facts."

