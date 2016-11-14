LONDON The main London offices of the Daily Mail newspaper were briefly evacuated on Monday after a suspect package was found, police said.

Media reports said the package contained a white powder and was sent to the Mail news room in West London but Kensington and Chelsea Police later tweeted that the package was "non-suspicious" and no arrests had been made.

The newspaper declined to comment.

The right-leaning Mail has attracted controversy in recent weeks with comments on refugees in the so-called "Jungle" camp in Calais and on High Court judges who ruled that parliament should be consulted before Britain starts the formal divorce process from the European Union.

(Reporting by Adela Suliman; editing by Stephen Addison)