LONDON Britain's Debt Management Office said on Tuesday eleven gilt auctions are scheduled for the second quarter of this year.

The debt agency will hold eight auctions of conventional gilts and three auctions of index-linked gilts between April and June, it said.

It said it will announce the short and medium-term gilts to be auctioned on April 5 and 7 respectively at 1530 GMT later on Tuesday, with the sizes and other details of these auctions to be announced on March 29.

The rest of the calendar of gilt issuance for the April-June period will be announced on March 1 also at 1530 GMT.

