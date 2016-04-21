LONDON Britain will sell an extra 2.1 billion pounds' worth of government bonds in the current financial year, the country's Debt Management Office said after data showed a slightly bigger than expected shortfall in the public finances in 2015/16.

"The 2.1 billion-pound increase in the national financing requirement is being financed exclusively by additional gilt sales, taking the total of planned outright gilt sales in 2016-17 to 131.5 billion pounds," the DMO said on Thursday.

"The additional gilt sales are all planned to be via auction," it said in a statement issued shortly after official statistics showed the budget deficit was a bit bigger than expected in the 2015/16 financial year.

