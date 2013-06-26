LONDON Guidance from the Bank of England on the direction of interest rates could help the UK bond market by reducing uncertainty for investors, Britain's chief debt issuer said on Wednesday.

Incoming Governor Mark Carney, who starts as head of the Bank next week, is expected to start spelling out how long or in what circumstances interest rates will remain low, to bring clarity and avoid derailing Britain's nascent economic recovery.

Carney adopted such a policy in 2009 at the Bank of Canada, in an attempt to persuade households and businesses that the cost of borrowing, tied to movements in financial markets, was not going to rise in the near future.

"Forward guidance per se would be arguably helpful to the gilt market, Debt Management Office Chief Executive Robert Stheeman told Reuters in an interview. "The market will always try and anticipate monetary policy expectations as early as it possibly can."

Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, have hit multi-month highs since the U.S. Federal Reserve announced last week a plan to slow its bond purchases, with gilt investors spooked that the Bank could also start thinking about withdrawing stimulus.

In fact, a minority of the Bank of England's rate-setters has been pushing for more bond-buying, not believing the economy to be robust enough.

Stheeman said the recently higher gilt yields imply an unwelcome rise in Britain's debt servicing costs, but that is not a concern for the immediate future because of the long average maturity of the country's debt.

A rare rise in yields above 3.5 percent on gilts with maturities of 30 years and longer within the past week seems, by contrast, to have attracted considerable demand for Britain's 'super-long' bond when it was sold for the first time on Tuesday, he noted.

"For many weeks we've been told that at the very long end of our yield curve, yields of 3.5 percent would be required to draw in significant pension-fund demand and this was when yields were around 3.2-3.3 percent," Stheeman said.

Last week, 30-year yields climbed above 3.5 percent for the first time since February.

(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)