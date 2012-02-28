LONDON A downgrade of Britain's triple-A credit rating may have little impact on the UK government bond market after a recent warning from rating agency Moody's already failed to elicit much reaction, the country's chief debt issuer said on Tuesday.

Moreover, demand for gilts from international investors has held up, Debt Management Office chief executive Robert Stheeman told Reuters.

"It (the Moody's warning) certainly didn't cause any notable movement or upset in the market, which is what you would expect, because mostly markets tend to be one step ahead of the ratings agencies," Stheeman said in an interview.

Moody's put Britain's top-notch rating on a negative outlook earlier this month, implying a one-in-three chance of a downgrade in the next year to 18 months.

However, yields on 10-year gilts have held at around 2 percent -- not far off a record low -- and Stheeman said the muted market reaction suggested that a downgrade may not cause shockwaves, noting that downgrades of other countries' debt had not triggered hefty moves either.

"None of us want a downgrade, but there's nothing to suggest it would have much of an impact were one to materialise. Look at what happened when they downgraded France: French spreads didn't change that much versus Germany," he said on the sidelines of the Euromoney Bond Investors Congress.

Britain continues to enjoy ultra-low borrowing costs, despite having a budget deficit of 8 percent of GDP, thanks to the government's plans to cut borrowing, the Bank of England's quantitative-easing gilt purchases and safe-haven flows due to worries about the euro zone.

"There's been a steady interest and steady flow from overseas investors into gilts and that has held up," Stheeman said, noting that interest had been particularly strong when concerns about the euro zone hit a peak in late 2011.

"We did see some net inflows towards the end of last year. That doesn't surprise me given some of the concerns about the euro zone at the time. But from a currency diversification perspective, overseas are also interested in the gilt market.

"Because we've seen inflows into shorter-dated gilts and bills in the second half of last year, that suggests to me it might have been short-term flows due to concerns about the (euro zone) market," Stheeman added.

VOLCKER RULE THREAT

Stheeman also expressed concern about proposed U.S. legislation to limit banks' proprietary trading activities, the Volcker Rule, echoing comments from Chancellor George Osborne earlier this year.

"My concern is that if the Volcker Rule is implemented as currently proposed, it will have a detrimental impact on liquidity," Stheeman said.

"Poor market liquidity can lead to volatility, it can lead to a diminished price discovery process in the market, it can lead to inefficiencies, all of which are likely not necessarily to prevent us from raising money, but add to the overall cost to those people that are trading, and that cost is likely to be passed on to the government," he said.

The Rule aims to prevent banks from carrying out speculative trades for their own profit and is designed to stop banks taking risks with customer deposits. But it also threatens to make it less viable for banks to act as primary dealers.

Britain's gilt-edged market makers, the 21 banks that distribute UK government bonds, told the UK Debt Management Office earlier this year they had "strong concerns" about the U.S. legislation, which could make it less commercially viable for them to be primary dealers.

Stheeman said that one former Gilt Edged Market Maker had already cited the rule as one reason for withdrawing from the market. He said a number of GEMMs had expressed concern about the Volcker Rule, but "so far not in a way that would suggest their status as GEMMs is under any imminent threat."

The new regulations could not come at a worse time for Britain, which is expected to issue even more debt in the 2012/13 fiscal year than the current year's remit of 178.9 billion pounds. Treasury officials are in the midst of working out the remit for the 2012/13 fiscal year, which the DMO will announce alongside Osborne's annual budget on March 21.

Stheeman said the structure of the current gilt issuance programme, under which the DMO sold gilts via auction as well as via syndicated sales, had worked well and provided a good starting point to next year's remit.

