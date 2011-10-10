LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron is backing embattled Defence Secretary Liam Fox, the prime minister's spokesman said on Monday, the same day Cameron is due to receive a report on whether Fox broke ministerial rules.

Fox is under pressure over allegations of risking national security by granting a high level of access to his friend Adam Werritty, who has defence-related business interests but has no official post within the defence ministry.

Asked whether the prime minister had full confidence in Fox, a spokesman said "absolutely."

"The prime minister thinks that Liam Fox has been doing an excellent job as secretary of state (for defence). He inherited a department which was in a real mess and he has made great strides in tackling that," the spokesman added.

He said Cameron had not yet received a report from a top civil servant into Fox's conduct.

"We should establish the full picture before drawing conclusions," he added.

