LONDON Workers at Britain's main nuclear submarine base at Faslane in Scotland have suspended a threatened strike this month after employers Babcock agreed to hold more talks with a view to making an improved pay offer, the Unite union said on Monday.

The strike would have been the first such stoppage at the base on the River Clyde, east of Glasgow, in 42 years and would have included cleaners, engineers and those involved in monitoring radiation levels.

The dispute between workers and the company that runs the site for the Ministry of Defence, Babcock Marine, part of Babcock International Group Plc, had arisen over plans to cap pay rises at 1 percent.

Unite said in a statement: "Strikes at the Faslane and Coulport nuclear naval and armament bases have been suspended after Babcock Marine informed Unite that it wished to return to negotiations and agree an improved consolidated pay offer."

Fresh talks were due to begin next Monday, it added.

No comment was immediately available from Babcock.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)