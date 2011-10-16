LONDON Police said on Sunday they would consider a fraud investigation against the man at the centre of a political furore that forced the defence secretary to resign last week.

Liam Fox, who oversaw Britain's military operations in Libya and Afghanistan, quit the government on Friday amid growing pressure about his friendship with Adam Werritty, a businessman friend who had posed as his adviser.

Werritty, Fox's former flatmate and best man at his 2005 wedding, had met the ex-minister numerous times at the defence ministry and on official trips abroad and issued business cards on which he falsely described himself as Fox's adviser.

The City of London Police said it would look into allegations by an opposition MP that Werritty had committed fraud by his actions.

"Officers from the forces economic crime directorate will consider the matter and establish whether or not it is appropriate to launch an investigation," a police spokesman said.

Fox said he had allowed his personal and professional interests to become blurred, but has denied any impropriety.

Results of an inquiry by the government's top civil servant into whether Fox had broken ministerial rules by allowing Werritty to benefit financially from their friendship or access to confidential information is due in the next few days.

Newspapers on Sunday were awash with further revelations about Werritty and his alleged links to people in the defence industry.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that some donors to a company set up by Werritty to promote Fox's interests in foreign policy had been misled about how their money would be spent.

The Independent on Sunday reported that he had been conducting talks with Iranian exiles to discuss the overthrow of Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Other newspapers questioned Werritty's role with Atlantic Bridge, a right-wing lobby organisation set up to promote links between U.S.-British politicians and industry groups.

"One adviser or non-adviser, whatever he may have been, is not able to run a totally different policy from the rest of government," Foreign Secretary William Hague told BBC TV.

However, Hague said the Fox investigation could pave the way for tighter rules on political lobbying, something that Prime Minister David Cameron promised on coming to power in May last year but has yet to address.

"We will have to look at that," Hague said. "If there's action that has to be taken, the prime minister will want to take it. There are very legitimate questions about all these things."

(Editing by Mark Heinrich)