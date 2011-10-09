British Defence Secretary Liam Fox is under pressure over reports that one of closest friends put national security at risk. [ID:nL5E7L90GP]

A report into whether Fox, 50, breached ministerial conduct rules will be handed to Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday.

Following are some key facts on Fox:

THE CONTROVERSY:

-- Fox has asked his permanent secretary to investigate claims that his links with a friend and unofficial adviser, Adam Werritty, might have threatened national security.

-- The opposition Labour Party wants to know why he visited the Ministry of Defence 14 times in the past 16 months, despite him not being on its payroll and without security clearance.

-- Media coverage has also questioned whether Werritty accompanied Fox on any official overseas trips. Although Werritty is not part of Fox's team of officials, he is reported to have handed out embossed cards describing himself as "adviser" to the minister.

-- Media reported at the weekend that Werritty had arranged and attended a meeting in Dubai in June between Fox and a company seeking to transfer communications technology.

POLITICS:

* Fox has served as defence secretary since the coalition took power in May 2010, a high profile role with almost 10,000 British troops in Afghanistan and Britain helping to protect civilians in Libya after the uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.

* Fox came into conflict with Cameron and Finance Minister George Osborne last year when he was fighting to protect defence from deep budget cuts, with a series of newspaper leaks from within his department seen as part of that campaign.

-- In the end, the defence budget was cut by eight percent, against cuts of around 20 percent in most departments.

* Fox, who is on the right of the party, won plaudits for cleaning up the finances of the department and had recently been spoken of again as an eventual long-term successor to Cameron. He describes himself as a "hawk on defence and on the deficit".

* He stood for the party leadership in 2005 and was defeated by Cameron. His political leanings were in evidence last month when former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher made a rare public appearance at his 50th birthday party.

-- Fox, who has a taste for publicity, was pictured in an electric blue shirt -- the colour of the Conservative Party -- holding the arm of the frail former premier.

LIFE DETAILS:

* Born in September 1961 and brought up in Scotland, Fox studied medicine at the University of Glasgow and became president of the University's Conservative and Unionist Association.

* He worked as a Civilian Army Medical Officer and as a general practitioner.

* He became a Conservative MP in 1992 for Woodspring, and for North Somerset since the May 2010 general election. (Reporting by Keith Weir and David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)