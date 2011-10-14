LONDON Defence Secretary Liam Fox resigned on Friday following a scandal over his close ties to a businessman who posed as his unofficial adviser.

Below are comments from defence and political analysts on the ramifications of his resignation.

WYN GRANT, UNIVERSITY OF WARWICK POLITICS PROFESSOR

"It's a setback for the government, but not destabilising.

"It's a problem for the right of the Conservative party, because he was anointed by (former party leader Margaret) Thatcher as a potential standard bearer for the right in the future, so they have lost one of their most effective potential candidates should a vacancy appear.

"I don't think it will have a big effect on the coalition. This is embarrassing for the government, it doesn't help their reputation, but it's not a fundamental game-changer."

JIM MURPHY, OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY DEFENCE SPOKESMAN

"This was unavoidable and inevitable. Throughout these events I haven't called for Liam Fox's resignation but just the full truth.

"This issue has centred solely on his judgement and his conduct in one of the most serious jobs in the country. With so much at stake for our forces the Defence Secretary must be focussed solely on his public duties."

ERIC GROVE, PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF SALFORD AND DIRECTOR, CENTRE FOR INTERNATIONAL SECURITY AND WAR STUDIES

"He's had a rather unhappy time, all the leaks during the strategic defence review. I don't think he was desperately happy with some of the outcomes.

"I think (Prime Minister David) Cameron was desperate to keep him, because he could well become a focus of right-wing support."

"It will be interesting to say who his replacement is. What we need is somebody perhaps with a better relationship with the prime minister, so that we can perhaps make some revisions to the paths set out in last year's military review. There could be some changes."

STEVEN FIELDING, DIRECTOR OF THE CENTRE FOR BRITISH POLITICS AT NOTTINGHAM UNIVERSITY

"While it's a problem for him, I'm not sure it's going to do much damage to the coalition.

"While he may not have credibility as a leadership contender, he could undermine David Cameron from the back benches."

CHARLES HEYMAN, EDITOR OF THE ARMED FORCES OF THE UNITED KINGDOM AND DEFENCE ANALYST

"This will come as a great relief to the armed forces. The press reports over the last two weeks regarding the Fox affair have really dragged down the standing of the Ministry of Defence in the eyes of both the domestic and international community, and with a serious war going on in Afghanistan, the ridicule is really something that our soldiers on the ground can do without."

"Defence reform is on track and is too far advanced now to be any big changes. There will be some changes, but they're not going to be programme changes, just tweaks."

DEFENCE ANALYST PAUL BEAVER

"Until Monday I didn't think this was going to happen. I'm afraid in the last two or three days this became inevitable and I think Fox's integrity must stand out now in the sense that he's decided to go rather than for there to be some sort of protracted debate about this and I would imagine there are more revelations likely to come out in the Sunday papers.

"I think this is a great pity and a great loss to defence. What Liam Fox was doing was driving through reforms in defence which were badly needed and the result of that was that I think he upset a lot of people.

"But quite frankly I don't know what will happen to these reforms it does depend on who will replace him."

MALCOLM CHALMERS, ROYAL UNITED SERVICES INSTITUTE DEFENCE THINK TANK

"It will be important that the new defence secretary quickly establishes strong leadership in the Ministry of Defence and allows the Ministry of Defence to continue on the reform programme on which it has already embarked because there are going to be difficult decisions to be made over the next year, both in relation to Afghanistan and in relation to managing the MoD's programme and so we want somebody who's going to do a good job on that."

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas, Tim Castle, and Stefano Ambrogi; Editing by Matt Falloon and Michael Holden)