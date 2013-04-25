Two dead in domestic stabbing incident in Wolverhampton
LONDON Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
The Ministry of Defence's plan to explore letting a company manage military-equipment procurement has been approved by the UK Treasury, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
HM Treasury was unavailable to comment on the matter.
Bloomberg said Defence Secretary Philip Hammond would on Thursday outline the final stage of plans to make the Defence Equipment and Support agency into a government-owned and contractor-operated body, known as a "go-co". (link.reuters.com/xah67t)
As in many other European countries, Britain's defence ministry has been faced with procurement-cost overruns in response to budget pressures, and has been casting about for possible savings.
Bloomberg said potential bidders to fill the role include U.S. contractors Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Bechtel Group Inc, Fluor Corp, CH2M Hill Inc and KBR Inc, while British company Serco Group Plc may also be interested.
LONDON Barclays Plc is to close a mortgage centre in Cardiff, Wales, with the loss of more than 180 jobs, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as the bank continues a major restructuring to cut costs.
LONDON Britain's upper house of parliament voted on Tuesday to give lawmakers more power to reject the final terms of the country's exit from the European Union, ignoring pleas from Prime Minister Theresa May's government not to hamstring their negotiations.