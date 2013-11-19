LONDON U.S. engineering firm CH2M Hill said on Tuesday it had withdrawn from the bidding process to run Britain's weapons buying agency as it was not commercially viable.

The firm was leading one of two groups bidding to run Britain's Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) unit, in a team with Serco (SRP.L) and Atkins (ATKW.L).

"After much detailed scrutiny, our solution which would have met the objectives of the ... tender was not as commercially viable for the consortium as we would have required, under the proposed draft contract," the firm said in a statement.

The other bid team was led by Bechtel, another U.S. engineering firm, supported by PricewaterhouseCoopers PWC.UL and PA Consulting.

Britain announced plans to explore putting its 159 billion pound ($256.19 billion) military equipment buying programme in the hands of a private company earlier this year in a move to clamp down on cost overruns and delays.

It entered talks with the two groups in August but launched a review on September 2 to check on the viability of the competition as it had expected three consortia to make a bid.

The process, which would have made Britain the first country to outsource negotiations with arms makers such as BAE Systems (BAES.L) and Finmeccanica EAD.PA, has also been criticised due to the involvement of Serco, which has been accused by fraud by the British government on separate contracts.

The Ministry of Defence declined to comment on the news but said that a written ministerial statement would be issued later on Tuesday.

(Editing by Paul Sandle and Kate Holton)