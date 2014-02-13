LONDON Britain's Ministry of Defence made progress in cutting costs and reducing delays on some of its biggest equipment projects last year despite escalating costs on its aircraft carriers, parliament's spending watchdog has said in a rare expression of praise.

The ministry (MoD) has been frequently criticised by lawmakers and state agencies for allowing costs and timelines of multi-million dollar programmes to run out of control, and has come under greater scrutiny as Britain tries to reduce its budget deficit.

In its latest report into 11 of its biggest projects, which include the A400M transport aircraft being built by Airbus and two aircraft carriers being built by BAE Systems, the National Audit Office said the ministry was making positive steps on maintaining an affordable equipment plan.

"With the exception of the aircraft carriers, the MOD's largest projects have not shown significant increases in costs over the year and only small in-year delays," said the NAO's head Amyas Morse on Thursday.

Discounting a 754 million-pound increase in the costs of the aircraft carriers that resulted from delays and an underestimation of costs, announced by the defence secretary in November, the ministry reduced the costs of 10 projects in the 2012/13 budget year by 46 million pounds, mainly by negotiating better contract terms with industry suppliers, the NAO said.

Nine of the 11 projects were delayed by 17 months, taking their total forecasted delay to 301 months, it said.

"The NAO's report is clear evidence that better financial discipline across the MoD is having a positive effect on the way we procure equipment for our armed forces," Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said.

In a separate NAO report on the MoD's 164 billion-pound equipment spending plan covering 2013-2023, which the department also published on Thursday, the watchdog however said there were affordability risks over the MoD's equipment support costs, which it said had not been sufficiently scrutinised.

The NAO also said the plan revealed that the MoD had underspent by 1.2 billion pounds on equipment in 2012-2013 for reasons the ministry had not explained, which could cause increased costs and delay down the line.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Andrew Roche)