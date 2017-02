Defence Secretary Liam Fox leaves the Ministry of Defence in London in an October 10, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/files

LONDON The resignation of Defence Secretary Liam Fox is not expected to lead to a big reshuffle of cabinet ministers, a government source said on Friday.

A successor to Fox was likely to be announced later on Friday, the source said.

Fox quit on Friday amid a furore over his friendship with a businessman with defence interests, dealing a blow to Prime Minister David Cameron's government and casting doubts on efforts to reform the military.

