LONDON Britain's nuclear regulator has granted consent for construction to start at EDF's Hinkley C nuclear power plant, it said on Monday.
LONDON Britain's Ministry of Defence named Tony Douglas as the chief executive of its Defence, Equipment and Support (DE&S) arm, poaching the Abu Dhabi Airports boss to head up procurement and maintenance of equipment for the country's Armed Forces.
DE&S, which in the past has been criticised for cost overruns and delays, has an annual budget of 15 billion pounds ($22 billion) to buy and support all equipment and services used by the navy, air force and army.
Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said of Douglas: "He brings a wealth of international experience and expertise in project and programme management, organisational leadership and business strategy, which will prove invaluable for the future of DE&S and defence as a whole."
Douglas will take over from Bernard Gray, Chief of Defence Materiel, towards the end of this year.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)
LONDON Qatar pledged 5 billion pounds ($6.3 billion) of investment in Britain on Monday in a show of support for the world's fifth-largest economy just two days before Prime Minister Theresa May triggers formal Brexit talks.