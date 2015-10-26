Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Nicola Sturgeon acknowledges delegates at the party's annual conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON The Scottish National Party (SNP) challenged the opposition Labour Party on Monday to back them in calling for the scrapping of Britain's nuclear submarine fleet after Reuters reported its replacement would cost 167 billion pounds.

The SNP, which saw its popularity surge in an election this year, called on the leader of the Scottish branch of Labour, Kezia Dugdale, to break her silence on whether she supported the renewal of the Scotland-based nuclear-armed Trident submarines.

The Conservative government says the replacement of the ageing fleet of four submarines which carry nuclear warheads is needed to provide Britain with a continuous at-sea deterrent for protection in an increasingly dangerous world.

But Labour is split on the matter. Officially it supports the government's position that Trident must be renewed for British security, but the party's new far-left leader, Jeremy Corbyn, an anti-war campaigner, is opposed to the plans.

"That Labour is Scotland was apparently ambivalent about spending 100 billion pounds on weapons of mass destruction during a time of austerity cuts was already ludicrous," said SNP lawmaker Bill Kidd.

"But with costs apparently skyrocketing to 167 billion pounds, Kezia Dugdale surely can't maintain her silence much longer."

A spokesman for Scottish Labour could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Sunday, Reuters reported the overall cost of replacing and maintaining Trident would reach 167 billion pounds when combining the cost of the new submarines and the 'in-service' costs between 2028 and 2060.

The government has as yet given no official estimate of the cost of its replacement and maintenance. Prime Minister David Cameron's government has said replacing the four submarines would cost an estimated 15-20 billion pounds.

Some military officials say the money used for Trident would be better spent on maintaining the army and on more conventional technology, which have also faced cuts.

"The successor Trident programme is going to consume more than double the proportion of the defence budget of its predecessor," Crispin Blunt, a lawmaker in Cameron's Conservative party, said on Sunday.

"The price required, both from the UK taxpayer and our conventional forces, is now too high to be rational or sensible."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)