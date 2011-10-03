MANCHESTER Britain is likely to face a further fiscal squeeze after the 2015 election because the economy is not growing as fast as the coalition government had hoped, the head of an influential think tank told Reuters on Monday.

Paul Johnson, Director of the Institute of Fiscal Studies, said the independent Office for Budget Responsibility was likely to cut its economic growth forecasts next month, making it harder for the Conservative-Liberal Democrat government to achieve its goal of eliminating Britain's structural deficit by 2015.

"My guess is that the next set of growth forecasts will say the job won't be done and there'll be a couple of years of squeeze going into the next parliament," Johnson said on the sidelines of the Conservative Party's annual conference in the northern city of Manchester.

"It will most likely be that we'll get that balance later than they were hoping a year ago ... They will still actually have to be tightening."

The government's current borrowing forecasts are based on OBR March growth estimates of 1.7 percent growth this year, rising to 2.5 percent in 2012 and then 2.9 percent in 2013.

But the euro zone debt crisis, concerns about global demand and a continued lack of credit will most likely mean growth will remain sluggish in Britain for some time to come.

In addition, signs have increased that the financial crisis has done more lasting damage to the economy's potential to grow.

Critics have urged the coalition to ease its austerity plans to give the economy room to breathe.

"It genuinely puts the government in a pretty difficult situation, having lower growth," said Johnson, whose predecessor Robert Chote now heads up the OBR.

BIGGER DEFICIT

Based on the OBR growth forecasts, the structural deficit, a measure of borrowing that strips out the vagaries of the economic cycle, was in March seen improving from 4.6 percent of national output to a surplus of 0.4 percent in 2014/15.

"There's a risk that it won't be sorted by 2014/15," Johnson said. "The risk is they (growth forecasts) will be downgraded further. The arithmetic leads to a world where you will have a bigger deficit than you would have got."

"On current policies, if there's a significant downgrade in the growth forecasts then it (structural deficit) won't be down to zero by then."

Johnson said there was little more the Bank of England could do to propel Britain's economy into a new era of growth.

There has been speculation the central bank could act as soon as Thursday to pump more newly-printed cash into the economy, although some analysts doubt just how effective a tool this quantitative easing is in terms of getting cash to flow deep into the economy.

Ministers have looked to the BoE to keep monetary policy loose to support the economy while departments slash spending and taxes are raised across the board to deal with a budget deficit running close to 10 percent of national output.

"It's (more QE) potentially going to reduce the jail sentence," Johnson said. "They can't look to the Bank to get them out of jail."

(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)