LONDON Britain is making "good progress" with its budget deficit programme, the Treasury said on Wednesday, after official data showed the government borrowed less than expected in November.

"Today's figures show that the government is making good progress on deficit reduction, with borrowing between April and November over 10 billion pounds lower than over the same period last year," a Treasury spokesman said.

"These figures demonstrate the coalition government's unwavering commitment to dealing with the debts it inherited, despite the economic uncertainty in the euro zone and the heightened turbulence in global financial markets."

Britain's budget deficit narrowed more than expected in November compared to a year earlier, although weak growth and worries about the euro zone debt crisis still threaten the government's plans to balance the books.

(Reporting by Matt Falloon)