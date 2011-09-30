LONDON Chancellor George Osborne is expected to ask EU finance ministers for a reprieve over derivatives regulations that would force the government to cede control of key markets in the City of London, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The newspaper said Osborne is insisting that EU finance ministers next week continue to debate new requirements for clearing derivatives, in spite of his counterparts making clear that the government is alone in opposing the package.

Most EU nations want to override UK objections and ask finance ministers to confirm a joint position at their meeting on Monday, enabling negotiations to begin with the European parliament.

The FT reported that in a heated meeting of EU ambassadors, Britain warned that rejecting its views on a London-based industry would have "consequences," not least in enraging eurosceptics in London calling for Britain to reclaim powers from the EU.

Britain holds a veto on taxation and has allies in opposing measures such as the proposed EU financial transaction tax.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Gary Hill)