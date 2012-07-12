LONDON Police have charged six people over the sale of allegedly fake bomb detection equipment to foreign countries, prosecutors said on Thursday.

James McCormick, 55, who has been charged with six counts of fraud, was the director of British-based security company ATSC that sold explosive-detecting devices to countries including Iraq.

The ATSC website says its equipment can detect explosives, narcotics and other substances at long distances through electro-magnetic attraction.

McCormick appeared in court on Thursday to deny the charges and was remanded in custody for a week, while the other five suspects will appear before magistrates on July 18, Andrew Penhale, Deputy Head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Central Fraud Division said in a statement.

"These charges relate to the alleged manufacture, promotion and sale of a range of fraudulent substance detector devices to foreign jurisdictions between 15 January 2007 and 12 July 2012," he added.

