LONDON The euro zone debt crisis has turned the spotlight away from Britain's fiscal position for the moment, but policymakers have not become complacent, Britain's chief debt issuer said on Thursday.

There could be some short-lived volatility on the gilt market if the Bank of England decided to restart its quantitative easing programme, Debt Management Office chief executive Robert Stheeman said in an interview with Reuters.

Britain's government has insisted it will not stray from plans to eliminate a budget deficit of around 10 percent of GDP by 2015 despite a weakening economic outlook, for fear of causing the kind of market turbulence currently being experienced by some euro zone countries.

"Markets do ask questions about the UK, quite justifiably. We're a sovereign and we have a significant budget deficit and the fiscal situation is probably not quite as rosy as the authorities would like," Stheeman said, speaking on the sidelines of a Euromoney conference.

"Probably we're not currently in the spotlight, but don't misinterpret that as complacency or think for a moment that my colleagues at the Treasury don't think it will impact us."

The DMO is more than half way through its programme to issue 167.5 billion pounds of gilts in the 2011/12 fiscal year, and Stheeman said the amount of supply was not currently a big factor in market pricing.

Gilt yields have fallen to record lows in the past month as uncertainty about the prospect of a resolution of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis and a darkening economic outlook have driven investors into safer assets.

Gilts have also been boosted by growing expectations that the Bank of England is about to embark on another round of quantitative easing -- buying government bonds to ease the flow of credit around the economy.

"The demand side is being influenced by a number of factors which are very unusual: extreme nervousness, very loose monetary policy and a potential flight to safety," Stheeman said. "That dominates and has rendered the size of pure government supply less of a factor than it might otherwise be."

QE JITTERS?

Dovish comments by BoE policymakers in the last week have fuelled bets the central bank could restart its 200 billion pounds asset purchase programme as early as next week. [ID:nL5E7KT124]

Some analysts have expressed concern that uncertainty about which bonds the BoE will want to buy could hit demand for gilts at a time when the market is having to digest heavy supply.

Shortly after the launch of the BoE's first QE programme in 2009, Britain suffered its first uncovered auction in some time.

Stheeman said that while clear communication by policymakers could lessen the risk of that happening again, it could not be ruled out completely.

"There will at some point be an uncovered auction again. But to me, it's not a big deal. It doesn't tell you much apart from that supply and demand were mismatched at the time of the auction," he said.

"If QE were implemented again, there may be some short-term volatility in the market," he said.

