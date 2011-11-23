LONDON Motorists are having to pay 14 percent more to keep a new car running this year compared to last -- almost three times the current rate of inflation -- figures from the Royal Automobile Club (RAC) showed on Wednesday.

The average cost of running a new car rose by 819 pounds in the 12 months to November to 6,689 pounds a year, according to the data.

The current rate of inflation is 5 percent.

The RAC said a greater depreciation rate was the main reason for the overall increase, along with a 14.4 percent rise in car insurance, a 12.4 percent rise in fuel and an 8.8 percent increase in maintenance costs.

"With the annual cost of motoring approaching 7,000 pounds, the price burden of car ownership is hitting drivers hard," said Adrian Tink, RAC motoring strategist.

The report showed a 13.2 percent increase in the cost of running a second-hand vehicle.

The data was based on a pool of 17 new cars and included depreciation, finance, service, maintenance, repair, fuel, insurance, road tax and breakdown cover.