Peugeot boss offers UK union reassuring words on Vauxhall plants
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British plants as he discussed his potential takeover of GM's European operations during a visit to London on Friday.
LONDON Prince Philip, the 91-year-old husband of the Queen, left hospital in Scotland on Monday after a five-night stay during which he had treatment for a bladder infection.
Smiling and looking sprightly, the prince, wearing a summer blazer, shook hands and thanked staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary before giving a cheery wave and climbing into a car with royal aides.
It was the third time in eight months that Philip had been in hospital and the second time he had had treatment for a bladder infection.
The previous occasion was in June during celebrations to mark Elizabeth's 60 years on the throne, after the royal couple had watched a 1,000-boat flotilla on the River Thames from a royal barge, braving chilly, rainy weather.
Last Christmas, Philip spent four days in hospital and had an operation to clear a blocked artery in his heart after suffering chest pains.
A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said Philip would now rejoin the queen for their holiday at Balmoral, the royal family's Scottish residence. The prince is also expected to resume his official duties, she said.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Tim Pearce)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British plants as he discussed his potential takeover of GM's European operations during a visit to London on Friday.
LONDON Communications group Arqiva and Samsung Electronics will trial Britain's first 5G network in London this year, the companies said, with the capability of delivering ultra-fast broadband to mobile devices and potentially autonomous vehicles.
John Lewis, Britain's biggest department store chain, plans to cut hundreds of jobs in a reorganisation of its soft furnishings business and changes to the way it operates its in-store restaurants, it said on Thursday.