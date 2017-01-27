LONDON The number of people declared insolvent in England and Wales rose last year for the first time since 2010, after hitting a post-financial crisis low in 2015, official figures showed on Friday, raising concern about households' financial health.

Britain's economy was the fastest-growing major advanced economy last year, despite initial fears that June's Brexit vote would lead to an immediate downturn. But it has become increasingly reliant on rising consumer borrowing.

Friday's data showed a growing number of individuals were unable to cope with their debts - albeit far fewer than had problems immediately after the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Some 90,930 people in England and Wales were declared insolvent in 2015, up 13 percent from 2015 but still lower than any other year in the past decade.

Scotland, which has a separate legal system for insolvency, reported its first rise since 2009.

"The rise in insolvencies in 2016 points to tougher times ahead for UK households," said Joanna Elson, chief executive of the Money Advice Trust. Elson said a debt helpline run by the charity got 17 percent more calls this month than a year ago.

Unsecured consumer borrowing rose nearly 11 percent in the year to November, its fastest since 2005, according to Bank of England data, and bank governor Mark Carney has warned the economy could falter as consumer spending outstrips wage growth.

Just under 0.2 percent of people in England and Wales went insolvent in 2016, up from 0.18 percent in 2015, though well below a peak of more than 0.3 percent in 2010.

Before consumer borrowing accelerated in the run-up to the financial crisis, insolvency affected just 0.1 percent of people in England and Wales each year on average.

The number of companies unable to pay their debts also rose, although the government agency responsible for the data said this was mostly down to a one-off effect from the closure of a tax loophole used by contractors.

