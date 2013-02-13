LONDON Following are highlights of remarks made by Bank of England Governor Mervyn King after the central bank published its quarterly inflation report on Wednesday.

KING ON G7 STATEMENT

"I will say what the statement actually said which was, there is a long-standing G7 agreement that we will not engage in unilateral intervention, that we would only intervene in exchange markets in a concerted and collective way when there is a disorderly market position and in exceptional circumstances. And we have stuck to that.

"What that statement means is when countries take measures to use monetary stimulus to support growth in their economies, then there will be exchange rate consequences and they should be allowed to flow through.

"In the short run if you want to allow countries to stimulate growth, you have to allow them to take the measures of a monetary or other kind which will have consequences on the exchange rate, and we should let floating exchange rates take them where they will."

"When I put my name to that statement yesterday, I didn't expect that other so-called officials will be out there giving unattributable briefings, both before and after the statement, trying to claim that the statement said what it didn't say."

KING ON BANKING SYSTEM

"We need to rebalance the economy and one of the things that's holding back the ability to supply sufficient credit is that we do need to make sure that our banking system - whatever other people's banking systems are doing - our banking system needs to be visibly and demonstrably adequately capitalised."

KING ON INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

"We are not saying there is no chance of hitting the target. There is quite a good chance of hitting the target. Inflation could go below the target. It is very uncertain.

"If we saw evidence that inflation expectations were not consistent with the target in the medium term and the rate increases for example were picking up to levels that we thought were inconsistent achieving the target in the medium term, then we would have to tighten the policy.

"It's a success in anchoring inflation expectations that has given us the flexibility that we have been able to use."

KING ON ADMINISTERED PRICES

"What we have been surprised by since the last report is the impact of these administered prices in pushing inflation up.

"If you like, it is a bit of a self-inflicted goal in terms of the damage done to real take-home pay, perhaps another way of trying to implement fiscal consolidation through moving up the price level. This is not the result of easy monetary policy and nor does it reflect what's going on in the economy."

KING ON LIMITS TO MONETARY STIMULUS

"We must recognise, however, that there are limits to what can be achieved via general monetary stimulus - in any form - on its own."

KING ON SUPPLY-SIDE REFORMS, OVERSEAS DEMAND

"When there are limits to how much we can boost domestic demand through general monetary stimulus, we must focus our efforts in two areas. The first is to put in place measures aimed at boosting the supply capacity of our economy ... The second is to find ways of boosting overseas demand for our products in order to bring about the rebalancing that the UK economy needs to see."

KING ON REBALANCING WORLD DEMAND

"If we are to see a return to growth and stability over the next 20 years, not only the UK economy, but the world economy as a whole, must find a way to a new equilibrium in which there is a rebalancing of world demand. Those are not challenges that can be resolved by monetary policy alone, nor can they be resolved by any one country alone.

KING ON MONETARY POLICY

"It's interesting that the Federal Reserve has backed away from that (keeping interest rates low) rather quickly to give instead statements about the conditions under which it would continue to stimulate the economy.

"What we did obviously last week was to make a statement about the fact that we were prepared to look through the deviation of inflation from target for an unusually long period because of the nature of the reasons that pushed it up and because of the weakness of the domestic economy."

KING ON DOMESTIC PRICE PRESSURES AND POLICY STANCE

"So long as domestic cost and price pressures remain subdued, we will continue to look through the temporary, albeit protracted, period of above-target inflation in order to support the recovery in growth and employment.

"That policy stance is already exceptionally supportive of output...But, if necessary, we will do more."

KING ON INFLATION TARGET

"You might be tempted to think that an above-target inflation forecast justifies a tighter monetary policy, and certainly ensuring that inflation returns to target in the medium term is our primary responsibility and objective, but the MPC's remit is to deliver price stability in the medium term in a way that avoids undesirable volatility in output in the short run. The prospect of a further prolonged period of above target inflation must therefore be considered alongside the weakness of the real economy."

KING ON OUTPUT

"Although output has been broadly flat for the past two years, that masks a more encouraging underlying picture."

KING ON RECOVERY

"There is cause for optimism ... Today too the recovery is in sight. Although output has been broadly flat for the past two years, that masks a more encouraging underlying picture.

"The UK economy is therefore set for recovery. That isn't to say that the road ahead will be smooth. This hasn't been a normal recession and it won't be a normal recovery."

(Reporting by Maria Golovnina, Paul Sandle and Alice Baghdjian)