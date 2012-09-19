LONDON Minutes to the Bank of England's policy meeting on September 5 and 6 showed on Wednesday that policymakers judged Britain's short-run inflation outlook had darkened earlier this month, but some still thought they would probably need to inject more stimulus.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"Although there is a risk that inflation will be sticky over the coming months, and despite some recent improved data and surveys, it is extended weak economic activity rather than inflation that remains the greatest risk facing the UK economy.

"The likelihood remains that appreciable labour market slack and excess capacity will keep a lid on underlying price pressures. Certainly earnings growth currently remains very low.

"Further supporting belief that more BoE stimulus is more likely than not in the fourth quarter, the summary of business conditions by the banks' agents was pretty downbeat, pointing to slowing export growth, flat investment and little job creation in the private sector over the next six months.

"We strongly suspect that the BoE will deliver a further 50 billion pounds of QE in the fourth quarter."

MARTIN BECK, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"September's MPC minutes do little to diminish the prospects of further policy stimulus over the coming months.

"Admittedly, the Committee saw inflation falling back more slowly than previously anticipated. Nonetheless, with growth expected to be 'subdued and uncertain', some members felt that additional stimulus 'was more likely than not to be needed in due course'.

"As a result, we still expect another 50 billion pounds of asset purchases to be announced at November's meeting and for QE to ultimately reach 500 billion pounds.

"We also think there continues to be a decent chance of an interest rate cut in November."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE

"The interesting thing is the slightly less confident tone about inflation.

"That's a little niggle - I think the overall view is still that inflation is coming down and is not a constraint.

"They did again discuss whether they should expand the asset purchases and one member felt the decision was still finely balanced, so that debate is still continuing.

"I don't think that is going to sway the majority until November, but the fact that it has been discussed two meetings in a row does point to a further expansion of QE in the November meeting."

ALAN CLAKE, SCOTIABANK

"Most members thought more policy easing was likely, that was my first reaction. It's mildly favourable for the doves."

(Reporting by Sven Egenter, Peter Griffiths and Peter Schwartzstein)