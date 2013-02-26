LONDON A top policymaker at the Bank of England said he was open to the possibility of the central bank buying more government bonds but he expected stimulus carried out so far by the bank would probably prove more effective than it did late last year.

"I remain open to doing more QE (quantitative easing) depending on the outlook for demand and inflation," Paul Tucker, a deputy governor at the Bank, said in a report to MPs on Tuesday.

Bank Governor Mervyn King and two other top officials voted to restart the government-bond buying earlier this month. Six other policymakers, including Tucker, voted against renewed purchases.

