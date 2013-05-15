LONDON Following are the highlights of remarks made by Bank of England Governor Mervyn King after the central bank published its quarterly inflation report on Wednesday.

KING ON BRIGHTER OUTLOOK

"Today's projections are for growth to be a little stronger and inflation a little weaker than we expected three months ago, that's the first time I've been able to say that since before the financial crisis.

"But this is no time to be complacent we must press on to ensure a recovery and to bring down unemployment.

"This hasn't been a typical recession and it won't be a typical recovery. Nevertheless, a recovery is in sight."

KING ON MONETARY POLICY

"With inflation still high and spare capacity remaining, monetary policy continues to perform a difficult balancing act. Attempting to return inflation to target too rapidly will result in even slower growth and higher unemployment. That in turn would risk eroding the medium term supply capacity of the economy.

"But by allowing inflation to stay high for too long could cause households and businesses to begin to doubt the MPC's commitment to meeting the inflation target thereby putting at risk medium term price stability.

"Monetary policy alone, however, cannot solve all our problems. There are limits to what can be achieved by general monetary stimulus in any form."

KING ON HOUSING MARKET

"It's fairly clear that one of the factors associated with the weaknesses of the economy is the low level of transactions in the housing market which fell very rapidly in the immediate aftermath of the banking crisis as the source of mortgage credit dried up and that led to a sharp fall in transactions.

"They've recovered a little, but not as much as we might have hoped by this stage.

"I think what is very important is that we don't see this (tax payer guarantees for mortgages) as a permanent feature of the landscape and I don't think anyone, certainly not the chancellor, has suggested that."

KING ON REMIT

"It is sensible for the bank to feel a little more pressure to explain the judgements that we are making when we do make these decisions, which imply short-term trade-offs, and to be more transparent about it."

KING ON INTEREST RATES

"The reason for concern in the future is not the current configuration of interest rates and asset prices. It's that we know that at some point real interest rates have to get back to a healthier and more normal level, positive real interest rates are crucial for the successful operation of a market economy.

"The real challenge is to navigate our way back to that level. Once, when interest rates are back to that level, then you would expect to see some consequences for asset prices, possibly falls in asset prices. And at that point it will be important that people have had time to deleverage.

"Once the economy improves, then it may be possible to raise rates sooner than the current market expectation."

KING ON NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES

"If you look at our forecasts, forecasts for inflation, it's clear there isn't a great deal of room to manoeuvre here. It's still an instrument that remains open to the committee if it wishes to use it in the future. It is on the table."

KING ON STABILISERS

"One of the issues that always comes up when discussing across the US or the IMF is that their automatic stabilisers are much, much weaker than ours, hence in order to have any flexibility they need to take discretionary fiscal action.

"That's not true here. Our automatic stabilisers are very large. So these things automatically occur and has had a big effect on the deficit. And the scale of it is much bigger, I think than the quibbling at the margins that seems to come out in the debate to which you refer."

KING ON NORTH SEA OIL

"There have been tax changes made prior to last year which have led now to an increase in investment, which will produce more North Sea output in the next couple of years.

"So although there is a long term downward trend of North Sea oil output production we will see some recovery in the next couple of years. That will both make the trade deficit look better and reveal that the underlying growth of output was not quite as negative as it might have looked last year, and we'll see that coming through later this year."

KING ON FUNDING FOR LENDING SCHEME

"We don't see this extension as a game changer in any sense. It was a sensible thing to do. Many sensible things are worth doing and not game changers, so we did it. But it's not going to transform the picture."

