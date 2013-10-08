Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Executives across Britain believe the Bank of England's new policy of guidance on the future path of interest rates will help the country's economic recovery, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Two thirds of the Institute of Directors members say the central bank's commitment to low borrowing costs will have a positive effect on the economy over the next year and a third expect to increase investment as a result of forward guidance.
The BoE has announced that it will not consider raising interest rates from their current record-low 0.5 percent before Britain's unemployment falls to 7 percent. It now stands at 7.7 percent.
The bank does not expect the jobless rate to reach that threshold before late 2016. However, investors - encouraged by mounting signs of strength in Britain's economy - are pricing in the first rate rise in the first half of 2015.
Only one fifth of IoD members consider forward guidance a risk to the Bank of England's credibility, the poll found.
IoD members include directors in private, public and voluntary sectors.
(Reporting By Joshua Franklin; editing by Ron Askew)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.