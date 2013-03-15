LONDON Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said there was still a case for the central bank to do more to help Britain's economy by buying more assets, despite some signs of recovery, a television station reported on Friday.

"I don't think you should exaggerate the degree of optimism. What I see are signs of a recovery, and I think there is a case for supporting that through additional asset purchases," King told ITV television news.

"One can take different views on it and some of my colleagues do. I do think that during the course of 2013 there are reasons to suppose that we will start to see a recovery," he said in excerpts of an interview.

King was among a minority of the Bank policymakers who voted in favour of more bond-buying by the bank at a meeting in February. The bank again voted against more quantitative easing in March. Details of that meeting are due to be released on Wednesday.

(Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg)