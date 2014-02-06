LONDON The British government may be able to forgo some of the austerity it has planned for coming years, given uncertainty about an estimate that is central to its economic plans, a leading think-tank said on Wednesday.

Evaluations of the amount of spare capacity in the British economy vary widely. Which estimate is the most accurate may determine whether the government will need to cut spending as much as it has projected, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said.

Chancellor George Osborne aims to turn Britain's budget deficit into a surplus by the 2018-19 fiscal year. To do that, he plans to make more deep cuts in spending, assuming his Conservative Party wins the 2015 election. The scale of those cuts mean 60 percent of the reduction in public spending is still to come, the IFS said.

However, huge cuts may not be needed, depending on how accurate the official estimates of spare capacity might be, determining how much the economy can grow without fuelling inflation, the IFS said in an annual report.

The projections the government uses for its budget planning say the economy will work at 1.8 percent below its potential this year. That is less spare capacity than the average of 2.7 percent from other forecasters. Some, like Goldman Sachs, think it may be much larger.

The most optimistic independent estimate of the output gap considered by the IFS would mean the government could afford to reverse all the belt-tightening it has planned for after the 2014-15 fiscal year, the report said. But the think-tank said Osborne was right to be cautious.

"Given this uncertainty in the short term, it is understandable that the Chancellor wishes to build some margin for error into his plans," the IFS said.

An economist who contributed to the IFS report took a more critical tone.

"It may well turn out, two or three years down the line, that the level of austerity that has been put in place quite simply is over the top, and whoever the chancellor may be at that time can actually rein things back," said Andrew Goodwin of Oxford Economics, a consultancy which provides analysis to the IFS.

In its report, the IFS said the scale of Britain's planned belt-tightening looked challenging for the government, considering the extra spending to which it has already committed, a growing and ageing population and growing reliance on top earners, who already provide a big chunk of tax revenues.

(Additional reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Larry King)