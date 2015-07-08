Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, holds up his budget case for the cameras as he stands with his Treasury team outside number 11 Downing Street, before delivering his budget to the House of Commons, in London, Britain July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Britain slightly lowered its official growth forecast for 2015 on Wednesday as chancellor George Osborne gave his annual budget statement.

Growth for 2015 was forecast to be 2.4 percent, down from a forecast of 2.5 percent made in March, Osborne told parliament.

"That is faster than America, faster than Germany and twice as fast as France," he said.

Growth in 2016 was expected to be 2.3 percent, unchanged from the March forecast made by Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility.

For the rest of the decade, growth would be 2.4 percent a year, Osborne said.

The Bank of England has previously predicted Britain's economy will grow by 2.5 percent this year and by 2.6 percent in 2016.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Larry King)