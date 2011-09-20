LONDON Ministers are discussing how to inject up to five billion pounds into the economy without scrapping their deficit reduction strategy, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The broadcaster said some cabinet members believed Chancellor George Osborne could raise capital spending on infrastructure -- roads, rail and broadband Internet -- by up to that amount.

"The government has set out its spending plans and is sticking to them," a Treasury spokesman said, when asked for comment on the report.

The BBC report came after the International Monetary Fund said Britain should delay its fiscal consolidation if growth weakened further. It also cut its growth forecast for the British economy sharply.

The Conservative-led coalition government has made a tough austerity plan to erase the country's large budget deficit over the next five years the cornerstone of its political programme.

It repeated its commitment to its deficit-reduction plan after the IMF published its report.

But pressure on the government to boost growth is increasing as the economy falters, and the IMF's comments led to fresh calls from political opponents to ease the spending cuts.

In Birmingham, where the Liberal Democrats, the junior coalition partners were holding their annual meeting, spokesmen for three Lib Dem ministers -- Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, Business Secretary Vince Cable, and Treasury minister Danny Alexander -- denied the government was considering an extra five billion pounds of capital spending.

"We are not reopening the spending plans," a government source in Birmingham told Reuters.

