LONDON Britain's poorer families will have their welfare payments cut over the next five years as part of chancellor George Osborne's plans to rebalance public finances.

Osborne used a much-anticipated budget announcement on Wednesday to set out how he intends to reshape Britain into what he called a low-tax, small-state economy following the Conservative Party's unexpectedly decisive victory at a national election in May.av

Osborne said he would sharply restrict access to an expensive tax credits system, which tops up the earnings of workers on low incomes, and freeze working-age benefits for four years - twice as long as he had previously promised.

"Welfare spending is not sustainable and it crowds out spending on things like education and infrastructure that are vital to securing the real welfare of the people," Osborne told parliament. "The whole working age benefit system has to be put on a more sustainable footing."

Other changes included a sharp reduction in the overall cap on benefits per household, and reforms to ensure workers on higher salaries have to pay more in rent for public housing.

The number of children for whom parents can claim tax credit payments would also be limited to two in future, he said.

Britain, the world's fifth-largest economy, is estimated to have spent 214.3 billion pounds on welfare in 2013/14, but almost half of that budget is ringfenced by a political pledge to protect the state pension.

Wednesday's reforms are expected to deliver a 12 billion pounds annual saving by the 2019/20 financial year, which Osborne says will help him meet his target to eliminate the budget deficit, albeit a year later than previously planned.

Treasury aides said the longer timetable for cuts allowed Osborne to fully introduce his plans for a new higher minimum wage for workers aged over 25 - a surprise announcement intended to counterbalance the welfare cuts.

But the opposition Labour Party said the cuts still amounted to a penalty on those in work.

(editing by Stephen Addison and Ruth Pitchford)