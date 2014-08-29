Pedestrians walk past the Bank of England in the City of London May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Britain's statistics agency did not release preliminary business investment data previously scheduled for Friday, saying it needed extra time to prepare for methodological changes required under new European Union rules.

British preliminary business investment data is normally released alongside revised gross domestic product data, which came out on Aug. 15.

However, due to wide-ranging changes to Britain's national accounts data, the release was postponed until Friday, and then cancelled, with revised business investment data now due for release on Sept. 30.

"To allow sufficient time to prepare for the major changes ... only the output-based estimate of GDP was published on 15 August 2014. Due to this change the Business Investment Q2 2014 Provisional Results will not be published on Friday 29 August 2014," the ONS said on its website.

An ONS spokesman said the cancellation of second-quarter provisional investment data was announced in the first-quarter business investment release.

The ONS website's main calendar of data releases still showed on Friday that provisional business investment data was scheduled for release at 9.30 a.m. EDT, and the change was not included on the part of the ONS website that lists changes.

