LONDON Britain's Business Secretary Vince Cable will warn government against complacency despite increasing signs of economic growth, in a speech on Wednesday, highlighting the risk of an overheating housing market.

Cable's cautious comments come only days after Chancellor George Osborne declared victory in the argument over whether Britain's tough austerity policies had worked. Osborne said on Monday the economy had turned a corner.

However, speaking at a conference to discuss the country's long-term industrial strategy Cable said the economy still needed to be rebalanced towards more exports and investment and away from debt-based consumption

"The kind of growth we want won't simply emerge of its own volition. In fact, I see a number of dangers. One is complacency, generated by a few quarters of good economic data," he is expected to say.

"There are risks, not least the housing market getting out of control. Recovery will not be meaningful until we see strong and sustained business investment."

The government's Help to Buy stimulus programme has contributed to a recovery in Britain's housing market, but critics - including Cable - say it risks inflating a new property bubble.

