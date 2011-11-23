CAMBRIDGE, England At the meeting of the paths crossing Parker's Piece green in Cambridge stands an iron lamp-post with the words "Reality Checkpoint" scratched in its paint.

Students and residents of the English university town gave it the nickname because it marks the boundary between two parallel worlds: the well-kept courtyards of the colleges and the ordinary town that surrounds it.

Near the lamp-post is a picturesque pavilion, with the lofty spires of university colleges visible in the distance.

But a few strides east is Jimmy's night shelter, where every night a line of people queues in the hope of getting a bed for the night.

Paul Leonard, 47, had a career running the kitchens of gourmet restaurants. But when he was suddenly made redundant in 2008, within a month he found himself in the queue for Jimmy's.

"It can happen to anyone. It happened to me," he said. "I had a good job, my own place, a lovely car. My daughter wanted for nothing. I didn't have to worry about expense.

"If I wanted a new set of golf clubs I went and bought a new set of golf clubs. From that to nothing. Weeks from having your own place, to sitting on a bench."

Jobs had always come easily for Leonard. He thought he'd have a new one in weeks, if not days. But the weeks went by, and Leonard found himself unable to pay his rent. He left his possessions at a friend's house and moved into a bed and breakfast hotel.

The day his cash ran out, he sat on a bench in the park until dusk, not knowing what to do.

A Cambridge native, he was familiar with the sight of the shabby queue outside Jimmy's -- but he never thought he'd be joining it himself.

"It was initially a frightening experience, walking down those steps," he said. "You're walking down to rock bottom. There aren't any steps left to go down."

HOMELESSNESS SPREADS

Leonard is part of a new trend that housing charities are calling middle-class homelessness.

Professionals from well-paid jobs, without addictions or other problems traditionally linked with homelessness, were once practically unknown at Cambridge homeless charity Cyrenians.

But in the last year, this group has ballooned to 10 percent of the people they see, according to manager Brian Holman.

"I've been working in the homeless field for 22 years and I've not seen this before," he said.

Holman thinks the fallout from the recession of 2008 is finally beginning to be felt as safety nets like friends, family and savings begin to fall through.

"Maybe just because of the huge numbers of people who are losing their jobs, or because their incomes are not keeping up with expenditure, this is affecting a new group that wouldn't have been affected in the past," Holman said.

Yet economically, Cambridge is one of the strongest areas outside London. The town of about 126,000 people has an unemployment rate of one in 20, well below the national average.

Its university is consistently voted one of the top five in the world, and its research hospital, Addenbrooke's, is internationally renowned. The technology start-ups dotting the town's marshy outskirts have earned it the moniker "Silicon Fen".

But John Bridge, head of the local chamber of commerce, says that while Cambridge fared relatively well in the downturn, around 44 percent of the town's economy comes from the public sector -- and this makes it vulnerable.

"The government seems to think that Cambridge can take care of itself," Bridge said. "As any business knows, if you stop investing, your ability to perform decreases."

There is a steep divide between the town's surgeons, professors and entrepreneurs and the army of cleaners, shopkeepers and cooks that keep the town running.

"For the lower paid worker, it's very, very difficult," he said.

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths)