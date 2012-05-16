Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron welcomed figures on Wednesday showing the number of Britons out of work fell at the fastest pace in nearly a year in the three months to March.
"It is welcome that we've had the largest rise in employment for over a year," Cameron told parliament.
"We are not remotely complacent about this ... There's still too many people in part-time work who want full time work and also we still have the challenge of tackling long-term unemployment," he said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Matt Falloon)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).