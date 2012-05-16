LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron welcomed figures on Wednesday showing the number of Britons out of work fell at the fastest pace in nearly a year in the three months to March.

"It is welcome that we've had the largest rise in employment for over a year," Cameron told parliament.

"We are not remotely complacent about this ... There's still too many people in part-time work who want full time work and also we still have the challenge of tackling long-term unemployment," he said.

