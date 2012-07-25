LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron said a surprisingly big contraction in economic output in the second quarter of 2012 reported on Wednesday was "very disappointing".

"These are obviously very disappointing figures and they show the extent of the economic difficulties that we're grappling with, not least the situation right across the euro zone where our neighbours are also really struggling," he told Sky television.

"So it's vitally important that we redouble all our efforts to get on top of our debt, deal with our deficit, get our economy moving," he added.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison, writing by Olesya Dmitracova)