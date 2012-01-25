LONDON The decline in Britain's GDP in the fourth quarter of last year reflects the overhang of debt in the economy, higher prices and the euro zone's economic problems, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

"These are extremely difficult economic times. These are disappointing figures. They are not unexpected figures," Cameron told parliament.

"They reflect the overhang of the debt and the deficit that we have to deal with. They reflect the higher food and fuel prices that put a squeeze on household income towards the end of last year and, yes, they also reflect the crisis in the euro zone that has frozen Europe's economies," he said.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Matt Falloon)