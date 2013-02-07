LONDON Following are highlights of remarks made by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney to the British parliament's Treasury Select Committee. Carney will succeed Mervyn King as governor of the Bank of England on July 1.

BAR TO CHANGING POLICY

"The benefits of any regime change would have to be weighed carefully not only against the potential risks but also against the effectiveness of other unconventional monetary policy measures under the proven, flexible inflation-targeting framework. Although the bar for change to any flexible inflation-targeting framework should be very high, it seems to me important that the framework for monetary policy-rightly set by Governments and not by central banks-is reviewed and debated periodically."

UPWARD SHOCKS TO INFLATION

"I would agree that the MPC has quite appropriately looked through a series of one-off shocks, upward shocks, to the measured inflation rate and that it has appropriately provided stimulus to the economy that is facing very large headwinds."

IMPACT OF QE

"The studies by the Bank of England and Federal Reserve of their respective Asset Purchase programmes are broadly consistent. It is clear that the programmes have had some positive effects. They find the effects on financial markets to be material. Gilt yields were reduced. Corporate investment grade and high-yield spreads also fell markedly. The evidence is that the simulative effects then fed into equity prices. I do not think there is such a thing as a fixed ‘multiplier' from asset purchases to other financial asset prices. It seems to me likely that the scope to influence financial markets varies with market conditions. Asset purchases probably have a greater effect when markets are functioning poorly and liquidity premia are high."

"The benefits of large scale asset purchases, and indeed persistently low interest rates, need to be judged against the potential costs of having a very stimulative policy for a very long time. Such policies can encourage excessive risk taking, distort the functioning of sovereign debt markets, and build vulnerabilities in the financial sector. In addition, central banks need to be mindful of the potential impact of very large purchases on market functioning. The potential costs of QE and the uncertainty about the effect of QE on bank lending behaviour are solid reasons for supplementing QE with the Funding for Lending Scheme."

EXIT FROM QE

"A credible plan is needed in advance in order to maintain confidence. The exit needs to be achieved without disrupting the gilts market. Such disruption could lead to sharp movements in a range of other asset prices, or possibly threatens to financial stability.

"It is my intention that the MPC periodically revisits its exit strategy and updates the public, reporting any changes in a timely and transparent manner."

UK VS JAPAN QE

"There is some evidence that those asset purchases had more impact in the UK than they did in Japan, particularly on asset prices. In contrast to the yen, the sterling exchange rate fell sharply."

MONETARY POLICY TOOLS

"It's the responsibility of the MPC and BOE... to continually review the effectiveness of the various instruments that are available to monetary policy and, if stimulus is required, to determine not just the cost and benefits of existing instruments, whether it's QE, funding for lending, other asset purchases, changes in the bank rate... but to devise, if necessary, new instruments that could provide stimulus more effectively."

COMMUNICATION

"When conventional monetary policy has been exhausted at the ZLB (Zero Lower Bound), the additional stimulus that is likely to be called for is impossible to achieve using the conventional interest rate tool. Extraordinary forward guidance is one unconventional policy tool, along with quantitative easing and credit easing."

"To achieve a better path for the economy over time, a central bank may need to commit credibly to maintaining highly accommodative policy even after the economy and, potentially, inflation picks up. Market participants may doubt the willingness of an inflation-targeting central bank to respect this commitment if inflation goes temporarily above target. These doubts reduce the effective stimulus of the commitment and delay the recovery."

"What matters to these asset prices, however, is not so much the current setting of the policy interest rate but, rather, its expected path over time. Thus monetary policy affects the economy primarily through policy-rate expectations.5 The more those expectations are aligned with the policy path necessary to achieve the policy objective, the higher the probability the policy objective will be achieved."

"To exploit fully the power of this framework, guidance about future policy actions, leveraging central bank communications, may be effective."

UK PRODUCTIVITY

"There seems to me to be scope for some of the productivity shortfall in the UK to be unwound during any recovery and as the banking system is restored to full health. It is impossible to be confident at this stage of the extent of that scope, and the possibility that potential output could recover alongside demand means that the standard output gap - the difference between today's output and today's potential output - is a less relevant guide to policy than central banks have sometimes treated it to be in the past. I would only note that it does seem clear that there is significant spare capacity today in the UK labour market, where the level of unemployment is significantly higher than its pre-crisis level of around 5-1/2 per cent."

FOREX INTERVENTION

"A central bank's regular policy decisions, including both changes in interest rates and other measures such as asset purchases, will affect economic conditions through the exchange rate. In addition, the MPC has the right, in order to pursue its remit, to intervene in currency markets, either by drawing on, or adding to, the Bank's $6bn of foreign currency reserves. I do not, in general, think such action should be pursued when other instruments are available.

"In addition, consideration of any such action must take into account the G7 convention against unilateral currency intervention. The Bank must pursue concentrated and sustained efforts with its G20 partners to ensure all systemically important currencies adjust appropriately.

"However, in an extreme scenario, if other avenues had been exhausted and the MPC were to judge that such intervention was necessary to achieve its objectives, I would recommend that the Bank of England exercise that right."

NOMINAL GDP TARGETING

"In theory, committing to restore the level of nominal GDP to its pre-crisis trend could raise expected inflation over the short and medium term but keep longer-term expectations well anchored. That would reduce real interest rates for a time, providing added stimulus to the economy."

"However, when policy rates are stuck at the ZLB (zero lower bound), there could be a more favourable case for NGDP level targeting. The exceptional nature of the situation, and the magnitude of the gaps involved, could make such a policy more credible and easier to understand."

"The main drawback of an NGDP level target in this regard is that it imposes the arbitrary constraint that prices and real activity must move in equal amounts but opposite directions. As potential real growth changes over time, either the nominal target will have to change or else it will force an arbitrary change in inflation in the opposite direction. The challenge of determining the UK's potential growth rate at present highlights that this is not an academic concern. Another consideration is that statistics like nominal GDP are subject to revision, and these revisions can be large."

HIGHER INFLATION TARGET

"In my view, moving opportunistically to a higher inflation target would risk de-anchoring inflation expectations and destroying the hard-won gains that have come from the entrenchment of price stability. Moreover, if inflation is both higher and more uncertain, a higher inflation risk premium might result, prompting an increase in real rates that would exacerbate unfavourable debt dynamics across public and private borrowers."

PRICE LEVEL TARGETING (PLT)

"PLT may merit consideration as a "temporary" unconventional policy tool in countries faced with extraordinary circumstances, notably those with policy at the ZLB and with a heavy burden of debt. However, it also relies on inflation already having undershot the long-run target so that the price level is today below trend. That is not the case in the UK, where price pressures since the onset of the financial crisis have not, in fact, been weak."

VOTING

"I recognise that as governor I will from time to time be in a minority and that is also fine. What I would view my job to be is to ensure that all views are heard, all argument and all analyses are properly followed up upon and then the decision is made by the individual."

MONETARY POLICY FRAMEWORK

"In my view, flexible inflation targeting-as practiced in both Canada and the UK-has proven itself to be the most effective monetary policy framework implemented thus far. As a result, the bar for alteration is very high. In any possible review, it would be vital to recognise that long and varied experience demonstrates that delivering price stability is the best contribution that monetary policy can make to the economic welfare of citizens.

"I have not made an assessment of the merits of altering the monetary policy framework in the UK, and of course any change to the Monetary Policy framework would be the sole responsibility of HM government. I do think, however, that it is important that the policy framework is reviewed periodically."

MPC MEETING SCHEDULE

"It's statute and I can't imagine the statute would be reopened...for this issue. It's certainly enough to meet 12 times...it verges on too many"

ON HELICOPTER MONEY

"I cannot envisage any circumstance where I would support that as a strategy. I would say, secondly, that there is considerable policy flexibility that remains within the existing tools of the BOE, if additional stimulus were required."

