Bank of England Governor Mark Carney smiles during the bank's quarterly inflation report news conference at the Bank of England in London November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool

LONDON Mark Carney watches over the world's sixth-biggest economy as governor of the Bank of England and heads a global banking watchdog, but somehow still finds time to train for a marathon.

Carney, 49, will participate in the London Marathon in April to raise money for a cancer research charity, a BoE spokesman said on Friday, confirming a media report.

The Canadian, who took over the BoE in 2013, has been seen running early in the morning before meetings of central bankers around the world. In London, he sometimes runs to or from the Bank rather than use his official car, according to witnesses.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Alison Williams)