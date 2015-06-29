LONDON The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Monday that former television executive Carolyn Fairbairn would be its next director-general, making her the first woman to be appointed to the role.

Fairbairn, who previously held senior jobs at the BBC, commercial broadcaster ITV (ITV.L) and management consultants McKinsey, will succeed current director-general John Cridland in November.

"Carolyn's ... breadth of experience will be critical in steering the CBI through choppy political and economic waters, including an EU referendum," said CBI President Mike Rake.

The CBI has previously appointed a woman as its president. The director-general is responsible for day-to-day running of the business lobby group.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)