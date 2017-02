LONDON British consumer confidence fell at the fastest pace in 22 years after last month's decision by voters to leave the European Union, according to a survey by market research company GfK cited by the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The survey said consumer morale fell to -9 in the aftermath of the June 23 vote down from -1 in its previous monthly survey, representing the biggest drop in confidence since December 1994.

