LONDON Lending to Britain's consumers rose at the fastest pace in more than 4-1/2 years in September and mortgage approvals for house purchase also beat forecasts, official data showed on Monday.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS:

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"Overall they are marginally stronger than had been expected, but I think the underlying trends are roughly the same. Approval numbers are running at half the pre-crisis numbers. I think stronger M4 numbers might be more instructive, but we've had three-four months of fairly robust growth now.

"This might be a reflection of a an improved underlying health in the economy.

"Overall in the lending data, you still have a fairly anaemic picture. Again, there are signs of improvement, but it's still really early days. And in terms of actual lending numbers you're not really seeing any signs of real growth. Households still aren't really borrowing, and the corporate sector is far from borrowing, it's repaying debt.

"At the BoE, I think they'll probably look at the M4 money supply numbers and think this might be reflective of an underlying positive trend.

They might be more cautious with regards to further QE. We've had a few bits of good news - the GDP figure etc..

At the margin they'll look at what's most important, but in the last few weeks it seems as if they've struck a more cautious note as the underlying economic trends do seem to have been more positive."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE:

"I am not surprised at the pick up in mortgages, that was pretty much in line with what the preliminary data from the BBA was telling us; I think the market expectations were a little cautious. the net consumer credit numbers are amazing. This is well beyond our recent experience."

"I would be tempted to say some distortions from the Olympics (are behind the credit number), but without seeing the details it's hard to say".

"The thing that really caught my eye are the continuing strength of M4... that's a very good number. Finally we're beginning to see a little more perkiness in the money numbers".

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIABANK

"These results are another nail in the coffin for QE and rate cuts. There's less and less of a case.

"It's too soon to tell whether FLS is working. The headwinds facing the consumer have abated to some extent. Maybe there's some sentiment side of things which is helping, but the physical results will take some time to have an effect.

"I think we're now heading in the right direction. I don't think we're going to see serious quarter by quarter growth, but a steady positive expansion is possible from now."

NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

SEPT AUG FORECAST

50,024 47,921 (47,665) 48,500

LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

SEPT AUG FORECAST

Total lending 1.7 -0.3 (-0.4) n/f

Secured on dwellings 0.5 -0.2 (-0.3) 0.45

Consumer credit 1.2 -0.1 (-0.1) 0.13

- of which credit card 0.3 0.1 (UNCH) n/f

KEY POINTS

- Sharpest rise in consumer credit since Feb 2008